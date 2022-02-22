Argos Resources (LON:ARG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Argos Resources Ltd (LON:ARG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.42 ($0.02). Argos Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.42 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,351 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.64 million and a PE ratio of -14.20.

Argos Resources Company Profile (LON:ARG)

Argos Resources Ltd, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands. The company holds a 100% interest in license PL001, which covers approximately 1,126 square kilometers in the North Falkland Basin. Argos Resources Ltd was founded in 1995 and is based in Stanley, the Falkland Islands.

