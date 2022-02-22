ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Stock Price Up 31.4%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART)’s stock price shot up 31.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. 784,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 552% from the average session volume of 120,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20.
