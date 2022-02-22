ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Stock Price Up 31.4%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART)’s stock price shot up 31.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. 784,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 552% from the average session volume of 120,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

