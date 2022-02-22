Ark (ARK) Price Down 22.3% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $109.09 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,282,517 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

