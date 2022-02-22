Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 43,933 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 51,232 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.