Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Holdings Lifted by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the quarter. Armada Hoffler Properties accounts for about 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.95% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

AHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,359. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

