Armistice Capital, Llc Acquires 150,000 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 83,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,910.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 12,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 206,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $181,544.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $59,592.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03.

On Friday, January 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 137,900 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $143,416.00.

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. 508,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,470. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,543,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,165,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

