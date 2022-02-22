Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Trading Up 16.1%

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A) was up 16.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a market capitalization of C$49.81 million and a P/E ratio of -650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 295.31 and a quick ratio of 294.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.61.

Get Armor Minerals alerts:

About Armor Minerals (CVE:A)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armor Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armor Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.