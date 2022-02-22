ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.50. The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 29431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Separately, Jonestrading lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 907,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 27.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,845,000 after acquiring an additional 785,275 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 490,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,341,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $753.39 million, a P/E ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 923.15%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.