Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.20 EPS.

AWI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 639.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

