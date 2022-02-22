ASD Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. ASD has a total market capitalization of $145.81 million and $2.08 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

