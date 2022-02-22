ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $32,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

ASML opened at $647.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $265.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $501.11 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $716.95 and a 200 day moving average of $776.98.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

