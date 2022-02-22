Assura (LON:AGR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.05

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.05 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 60.60 ($0.82), with a volume of 489049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.75 ($0.83).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.18) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.16) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.18) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.16) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 83 ($1.13).

Get Assura alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

Assura Company Profile (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.