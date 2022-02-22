Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.01

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.01 and last traded at $50.52, with a volume of 2727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,673,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Astec Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

