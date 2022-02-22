Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.01

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.01 and last traded at $50.52, with a volume of 2727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.
ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41.
About Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)
Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.