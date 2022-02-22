Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.62. Astrotech shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 223,900 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Astrotech by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astrotech by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 86,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astrotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

