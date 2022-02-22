ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Shares Down 6.8%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s stock price traded down 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.68. 6,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 23,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATIF. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATIF during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATIF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36,104 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATIF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services.

