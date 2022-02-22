Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ATO opened at $106.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $109.22.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

