Atria Investments LLC Acquires 2,334 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $856.98 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $978.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $919.41. The company has a market cap of $860.64 billion, a PE ratio of 174.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total value of $2,600,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,789,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,650,197 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $943.03.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

