Atria Investments LLC Acquires 760 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

AMGN opened at $220.77 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The stock has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.37 and a 200-day moving average of $218.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

