Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $299.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $360.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.23.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

