Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $117.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $117.49 and a one year high of $151.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.95.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

