Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 362.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $209.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $156.59 and a one year high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.18.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

