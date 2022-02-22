Atria Investments LLC Buys 10,855 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,579,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,494,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,987,000 after purchasing an additional 69,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $209.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

