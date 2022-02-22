Atria Investments LLC Buys 27,027 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

BATS USMV opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $76.94.

