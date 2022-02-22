Atria Investments LLC Buys 8,798 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24,835.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after buying an additional 246,862 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after buying an additional 143,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 590.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,763,000 after purchasing an additional 94,496 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after buying an additional 82,901 shares in the last quarter.

VIS opened at $186.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $173.88 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

