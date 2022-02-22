Atria Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.31 and a one year high of $114.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

