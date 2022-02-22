Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,966 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 28.0% in the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 14,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $167.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.87 and its 200-day moving average is $159.12. The company has a market cap of $187.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

