Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,392 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $57.81 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.