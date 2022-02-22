Atria Investments LLC Has $7.73 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 20.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 109,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,039,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $193.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 48.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

