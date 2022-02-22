Atria Investments LLC Has $9.45 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,979,000 after acquiring an additional 731,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700,740 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $50,285,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $103.72 and a 1-year high of $109.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.