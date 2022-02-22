Atria Investments LLC Lowers Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.16 and its 200 day moving average is $104.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

