Atria Investments LLC Purchases 13,480 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 337,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $81,307,000 after buying an additional 160,160 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,628 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $250.60 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.39. The company has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

