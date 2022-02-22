Atria Investments LLC Purchases 1,472 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Shares of LMT opened at $386.46 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $398.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

