Atria Investments LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

MO stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

