Atria Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.

Shares of BABA opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $269.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

