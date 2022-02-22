Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.17

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.17 and traded as high as C$14.40. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.36, with a volume of 39,112 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.47 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.86, a current ratio of 79.18 and a quick ratio of 77.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.31. The company has a market cap of C$613.34 million and a PE ratio of 14.68.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

