AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,073 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.
AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
