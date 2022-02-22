Aurora (AOA) Market Cap Hits $9.56 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Aurora has a market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $150,341.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.00225711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00036822 BTC.

Aurora Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

