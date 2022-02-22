AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

AOCIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.50 to C$65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF remained flat at $$26.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

