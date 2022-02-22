Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $343.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.27.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.39. 51,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,853. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.96. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $216.19 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

