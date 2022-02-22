Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $343.00 to $300.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Autodesk traded as low as $215.10 and last traded at $218.01, with a volume of 32441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.84.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.27.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Autodesk by 154.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $354,644,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $3,181,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.96.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

