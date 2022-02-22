AutoZone (AZO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect AutoZone to post earnings of $17.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AutoZone to post $107 EPS for the current fiscal year and $119 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AZO stock opened at $1,920.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,997.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,822.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.50.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

