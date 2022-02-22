Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.12. Avangrid also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.380 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Avangrid from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of AGR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.51. 598,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,831. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Avangrid by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

