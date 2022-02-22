Aventus Utility Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $180,305.00 (AVT)

Aventus Utility Token (CURRENCY:AVT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Aventus Utility Token has a market cap of $2.91 million and $180,305.00 worth of Aventus Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus Utility Token coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aventus Utility Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00036919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00108668 BTC.

About Aventus Utility Token

Aventus Utility Token (CRYPTO:AVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus Utility Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

Buying and Selling Aventus Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

