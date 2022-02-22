Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.81. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 342,571 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 9.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.