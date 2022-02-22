Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 96781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$13.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

