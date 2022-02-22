Aware (AWRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aware stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a market cap of $75.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.19. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

In related news, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 20,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,846.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 29,444.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aware were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 29.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

