Axe Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,364.13 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Axe has a market capitalization of $41,364.13 and approximately $51,753.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axe has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.00291734 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

