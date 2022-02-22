Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AXSM opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.34. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXSM. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
