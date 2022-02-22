Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AXSM opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.34. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXSM. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 87.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 90.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 190.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 513.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

