B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Position Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $301,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 752,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,196,653.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 961,660 shares of company stock worth $8,060,124. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RILY opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

