B. Riley Lowers ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Price Target to $9.50

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jonestrading lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $751.59 million, a P/E ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.95. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 907,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,845,000 after buying an additional 785,275 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 490,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,341,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

